Vacant Position: Accounts Assistant – Agricultural Supplies

Industry: Agricultural Supplies

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 30K

Our client engages in Farming and Agricultural Supplies business activities.

They seek to hire a competent Accounts Assistant who will be tasked with undertaking all accounts duties as instructed, authorized and directed by the immediate Supervisor.

Key Responsibilities

  • Daily invoicing
  • Posting of accounts receivable and ensuring timely collections
  • Preparing payments to suppliers
  • Posting of all sales receipts
  • Preparation of all cheques for payments
  • Management and accounting for petty cash
  • Banking and preparation of bank and mpesa reconciliations
  • Preparation of daily, weekly and monthly reports to the Management
  • Preparation of all documents and schedules for audit purposes
  • Other accounting duties as may from time to time be assigned to you

Requirements

  • Candidate should be at least 28yrs but not above 40yrs
  • At the least CPA Part two
  • Experience of at least 3 years
  • Excellent strategic planning skills.
  • Possess strong leadership skills.
  • Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent negotiation and presentation skills.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Assistant – Agricultural Supplies) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before or on 22th January 2022.

