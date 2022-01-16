Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Vacant Position: Accounts Assistant – Agricultural Supplies

Industry: Agricultural Supplies

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 30K

Our client engages in Farming and Agricultural Supplies business activities.

They seek to hire a competent Accounts Assistant who will be tasked with undertaking all accounts duties as instructed, authorized and directed by the immediate Supervisor.

Key Responsibilities

Daily invoicing

Posting of accounts receivable and ensuring timely collections

Preparing payments to suppliers

Posting of all sales receipts

Preparation of all cheques for payments

Management and accounting for petty cash

Banking and preparation of bank and mpesa reconciliations

Preparation of daily, weekly and monthly reports to the Management

Preparation of all documents and schedules for audit purposes

Other accounting duties as may from time to time be assigned to you

Requirements

Candidate should be at least 28yrs but not above 40yrs

At the least CPA Part two

Experience of at least 3 years

Excellent strategic planning skills.

Possess strong leadership skills.

Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.

Excellent negotiation and presentation skills.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Assistant – Agricultural Supplies) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before or on 22th January 2022.