Vacant Position: Accounts Assistant – Agricultural Supplies
Industry: Agricultural Supplies
Location: Nairobi
Salary: 30K
Our client engages in Farming and Agricultural Supplies business activities.
They seek to hire a competent Accounts Assistant who will be tasked with undertaking all accounts duties as instructed, authorized and directed by the immediate Supervisor.
Key Responsibilities
- Daily invoicing
- Posting of accounts receivable and ensuring timely collections
- Preparing payments to suppliers
- Posting of all sales receipts
- Preparation of all cheques for payments
- Management and accounting for petty cash
- Banking and preparation of bank and mpesa reconciliations
- Preparation of daily, weekly and monthly reports to the Management
- Preparation of all documents and schedules for audit purposes
- Other accounting duties as may from time to time be assigned to you
Requirements
- Candidate should be at least 28yrs but not above 40yrs
- At the least CPA Part two
- Experience of at least 3 years
- Excellent strategic planning skills.
- Possess strong leadership skills.
- Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent negotiation and presentation skills.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Assistant – Agricultural Supplies) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before or on 22th January 2022.
