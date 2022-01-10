Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Payroll Accounts Assistant

Department: Finance

Reporting To: Payroll Administrator

Basic Job Summary:

To assist in receiving, analysis and confirming accurateness of payroll details including claims, allowances and other staff expenses. The person will also be responsible for providing support to the Payroll Office

Duties & Responsibilities:

Receiving, checking and confirming accuracy as well as correctness of all claims

Posting part time claims in the payroll system.

Processing allowances such as per diem, reimbursements and other staff related expenses such as Mileage refunds and staff medical refunds and forwarding them for payment.

Processing staff medical payments to medical providers;

Assist in submitting statutory returns.

The assistant will carry out any other duties as are within the scope, spirit and purpose of the job as requested by the Payroll Administrator or the Head of Department.

Minimum Academic Qualifications:

Pursuing Professional Qualification – CPA Part 2

Undergraduate degree is an added advantage.

Experience:

Experience in any accounting or finance work

Payroll experience is an added advantage

Experience in an institution of higher learning is an added advantage

Competencies and Attributes

Strong Interpersonal Skills

High level of integrity and confidentiality

Intermediate to advanced skills in excel

Results oriented and ability to deliver targets within strict deadlines

Accuracy and attention to detail

Strong Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills

How To Apply

Are you qualified for this position and interested in working with us? We would like to hear from you. Kindly send us a copy of your updated resume and letter of application (ONLY) quoting “Program Assistant” on the subject line to recruitment@strathmore.edu by 12th January 2022.

Due to the large number of applications we may receive, kindly note that only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please be advised that Strathmore University is an equal opportunity employer and does NOT ask for money from applicants under any circumstances during its recruitment process. Interested applicants are encouraged to exercise caution upon receiving any such interview opportunity that requires payment of any money.