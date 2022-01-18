Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Internal Auditor- Microfinance

Ital GLOBAL – We are a comprehensive Human Capital and Quality Management Consultancy firm dedicated to helping organizations just like yours with their HR and Quality Management requirements. We believe in creating productive and fruitful relationships with our clients by adding value to your business to ensure that you get the very best return on your Human Capital spend. Our Human Capital solutions, advice and guidance are uniquely designed and shaped around your exact requirements and objectives. They will fit with your culture and the business challenges that you currently face.

About the Client:

Our client is an established Microfinance based in Nairobi that is seeking an Internal Auditor responsible for auditing functions of its firm to ensure compliance with guidelines in the delivery of service.

Objective:

The Internal Auditor is responsible for audit exercises on the Microfinance’s operations and to steer the business and related activities towards its primary objectives of profit and a return on capital. The role also prepares risk based annual plan and well documented evidence of audit programs as per laid down policies and procedures, regulatory guidelines and within other legal framework.

Summary of Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide recommendations to improve weak internal controls

Investigate instances of possible fraud and ensure that assets are protected

Perform reconciliations of company accounts and financial control systems

Monitor compliance with industry standards, laws, and guidelines

Investigate and search for fundamental reason of irregularities and errors.

Monitor consistency of adherence to and effective application of established Internal Audit systems (polices, processes, procedures & tools) to achieve optimal efficiency and cost

Evaluate whether processes and procedures are functioning properly

Undertake reviews of wages

Prepare and reconcile daily, weekly and monthly performance reports and ensuring performance of quality audits and production of timely internal audit reports with practical and agreeable corrective

Participate in preparation of risk based annual plan and preparing audit programs for audit

Developing the appropriate audit tests to achieve the desired audit objectives for each assignment and obtaining well documented audit evidence and audit

Tracking of audit issues implementation and follow up

Carry out special audits and/or investigations and other special assignments as may be required by management from time to time

Carry out analytical reviews of the root-cause of the common/ recurrent audit findings and disseminate alerts and solution

Carry out ad hoc reports/assignments as needed

Develops and maintains strong working relationships with internal and external counterparties

Carry out any other duties assigned in the firm’s related activities.

Key Qualifications:

Degree in internal auditing, financial accounting/management, Business or related course

CPA (K) Holder

3 years of experience in internal Audit in a banking and finance institution

Proficiency in accounting software and spreadsheets

Competencies and Skills:

Outstanding aptitude for math and Excellent attention to detail

Brilliant numerical and analytical skills

Good critical-thinking skills and Excellent research skills

Excellent Reporting and presentation skills;

Excellent Customer service, communication and relationship skills

Team player

Should be highly motivated with a Positive attitude.

Confident and capable of operating at all levels.

Great at Multitasking

Decision Making Skills

Service oriented personality

Time management

Work under minimum supervision and able to work under pressure

How To Apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CVs and cover letters quoting the job title (INTERNAL AUDITOR-MICROFINANCE) as subject to reach us not later than 19th January 2022 to careers@italgloballtd.com. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.