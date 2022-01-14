Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accounting Manager
Job Summary
The Accounting Manager will work under the Head of Finance. This will be a permanent role that will involve accounting, reporting as well as ensuring adherence to internal controls and statutory compliance.The ideal candidate should be well versed in financial principles and able to work comfortably with numbers and great attention to detail.
Key Responsibilities
The Accounting Manager will be required to take charge of timely preparation of final financial reports, complex and technical accounting, tax compliance, cash reconciliation and managing statutory audits.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Manage the day to day operations of the accounting department including overseeing, coaching and training of a high performance accounting team
- Oversee preparation of monthly payroll including ensuring timely remission of all applicable statutory deductions (PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, NITA etc)
- Build and maintain adequate and effective processes to improve the month close and reporting cycles to ensure timely and accurate reporting
- . Lead on tax optimisation, tax impact of corporate strategies and manage tax audits
- Perform comprehensive reviews of stand-alone and consolidated Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Cashflow in compliance with US GAAP & IFRS
- Oversee supplier, cash and bank reconciliations
- Establish consistent and effective accounting policies, structures, processes, systems and strong internal controls to safeguard the company’s assets, revenue and other resources
- Work with external advisers/consultants to ensure full compliance with all accounting, tax, and other statutory requirements in Kenya
- Support Head of Finance in preparation for and attending audit meetings as required (e.g. Entry, Exit, Status etc.)
- Perform the P&L variance analysis and working closely with Head of Finance to deliver insightful explanation on variances
- Support with any other tasks as assigned by the management/leadership team
- Others
- Conform with and abide by all regulatory guidance and internal policies and procedures
- Document policies, procedures and workflow for assigned areas of responsibility
Requirements – Knowledge, Skills & Abilities
- High/Unquestionable integrity and Exceptional work ethic
- University degree in Accounting, Finance, Commerce /Economics or related field
- 4+ years experience in the accounting and finance sector
- . Audit experience – Big 4 preferred
- High level/general understanding of tax (corporate, personal, VAT and withholding tax) reporting requirements in Kenya
- Knowledge & experience working with IFRS /U.S. GAAP reporting
- Knowledge of financial controls and how to implement them
- Knowledge of how to perform and review reconciliations
- Strong leadership and good team management skills
- Experience working with reporting software, Xero, Quick books, Pastel, Sage, Oracle
- Highly analytical with high proficiency in Ms Excel
- Possess exceptional written and verbal communication skills.
- Self-motivated, creative and a self-initiator, highly organized and results-focused
- Conscientious about timeliness of assignments and quality of work product.
- Able to handle multiple tasks and maintain control and order over the same.
- Demonstrated ability to work with short timelines on deliverables and deal with multiple requests at a time
- Comfortable with start-up environment; ambiguity, aggressive goals and targets, open company culture, flat company structure, and strong team spirit
How To Apply
Interested and qualified? Go to Ilara Health on www.careers-page.com to apply
