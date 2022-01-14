Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounting Manager

Job Summary

The Accounting Manager will work under the Head of Finance. This will be a permanent role that will involve accounting, reporting as well as ensuring adherence to internal controls and statutory compliance.The ideal candidate should be well versed in financial principles and able to work comfortably with numbers and great attention to detail.

Key Responsibilities

The Accounting Manager will be required to take charge of timely preparation of final financial reports, complex and technical accounting, tax compliance, cash reconciliation and managing statutory audits.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Manage the day to day operations of the accounting department including overseeing, coaching and training of a high performance accounting team

Oversee preparation of monthly payroll including ensuring timely remission of all applicable statutory deductions (PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, NITA etc)

Build and maintain adequate and effective processes to improve the month close and reporting cycles to ensure timely and accurate reporting

. Lead on tax optimisation, tax impact of corporate strategies and manage tax audits

Perform comprehensive reviews of stand-alone and consolidated Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Cashflow in compliance with US GAAP & IFRS

Oversee supplier, cash and bank reconciliations

Establish consistent and effective accounting policies, structures, processes, systems and strong internal controls to safeguard the company’s assets, revenue and other resources

Work with external advisers/consultants to ensure full compliance with all accounting, tax, and other statutory requirements in Kenya

Support Head of Finance in preparation for and attending audit meetings as required (e.g. Entry, Exit, Status etc.)

Perform the P&L variance analysis and working closely with Head of Finance to deliver insightful explanation on variances

Support with any other tasks as assigned by the management/leadership team

Others

Conform with and abide by all regulatory guidance and internal policies and procedures

Document policies, procedures and workflow for assigned areas of responsibility

Requirements – Knowledge, Skills & Abilities

High/Unquestionable integrity and Exceptional work ethic

University degree in Accounting, Finance, Commerce /Economics or related field

4+ years experience in the accounting and finance sector

. Audit experience – Big 4 preferred

High level/general understanding of tax (corporate, personal, VAT and withholding tax) reporting requirements in Kenya

Knowledge & experience working with IFRS /U.S. GAAP reporting

Knowledge of financial controls and how to implement them

Knowledge of how to perform and review reconciliations

Strong leadership and good team management skills

Experience working with reporting software, Xero, Quick books, Pastel, Sage, Oracle

Highly analytical with high proficiency in Ms Excel

Possess exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

Self-motivated, creative and a self-initiator, highly organized and results-focused

Conscientious about timeliness of assignments and quality of work product.

Able to handle multiple tasks and maintain control and order over the same.

Demonstrated ability to work with short timelines on deliverables and deal with multiple requests at a time

Comfortable with start-up environment; ambiguity, aggressive goals and targets, open company culture, flat company structure, and strong team spirit

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Ilara Health on www.careers-page.com to apply