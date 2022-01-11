Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: Finance Manager REF. FM-HQ

POSITIONS: One (1)

SUPERVISOR: National General Secretary

DUTY STATION: Head Office

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To provide and promote financial accountability, efficiency and effectiveness of the Organization as well as be accountable for monitoring the progress of projects, investigating variances, approving expenses, and ensuring that project billings are issued to customers and payments collected.

Field of duties and responsibilities

Responsibilities

Financial Management

• Implement the financial policy and regulations manual

• Ensuring tax compliance

• Analyze cash flows

• Payroll Management

• Recording and Monitoring of accounts

• Ensure Asset register Management

• Coordinates activities in the finance department

• Improve and implement internal control systems

• Maintain financial records, project assets and expenses

• Manage donor project accounts

Management of Accounts receivables and Payables • Maintain and monitor creditor records

• Ensure effective and timely payments

Budgeting and budget monitoring • Preparation of Organizational Budgets and Budget monitoring

• Review of monthly income and expenditure statements

Financial Reporting • Preparation of Financial Reports

• Preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual performance reports

• Preparation of any other Ad-hoc Financial Reports to stakeholders.

• Provide financial information to management by analyzing accounting data reports

Financial Audits • Preparation of audit schedules and participate in project/organizational audits

• Coordinates audit process and provision of audit documents

• Respond to audit queries and recommendations and Implement audit recommendations

Qualifications

Degree in Accounting/Finance related field

CPA K

Competency in accounting software specifically PASTEL

Proven ability in Financial management of different donor programs

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication skills

Good organizational planning and coordination skills

Ability to work under minimum supervision

Experience working in an NGO is an added advantage

Must have worked in a similar position for at least five years

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their application and updated CV to recruitment@ywcakenya.org indicating Job Title, Expected Salary and Availability by close of business on 24th January 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applications will be on a rolling basis and priority will be given to female candidates.

DISCLAIMER

The Public is advised that YWCA does NOT charge any fee whatsoever for application, processing, interviewing or securing employment.