Accounting Internship

About Brainnest

The business management and training company headquartered in Bremen, Germany. We are a success-driven firm that provides management advisory and contracting services customized to help companies from different industries with business management problems. Brainnest runs, leads, and manages complex projects and initiatives. We have begun from scratch when a network of professionals, Ph.D. holders, and highly skilled personnel bring to a business table their practical and academic years of experience to form up a concrete blueprint on which the company has been designed. Since 2020, we offer a combination of expertise, proficiency, and commitment leveraging our deep industry experience, along with using analytical rigor to drive outstanding results for businesses. We proudly provide top-class consulting and training services for a wide range of industries around the world. A well-equipped team, advanced tools, and modern methodologies are some of what we correctly utilize to offer our clients what makes them the best in their fields.

Our team is looking for an Accounting Intern to join them in the upcoming weeks. This position is great for an aspiring accounting professional looking to work on business-critical projects and gain relevant work experience.

Your Profile

Strong communication skills with the ability to discuss any issues with a wide variety of individuals and groups

Capability to produce content on time, with attention to detail, and an emphasis on identifying and pitching to a target audience

A well-organized team player with the ability to perform various tasks, act individually, and think creatively

Familiarity with Microsoft applications and Zoom

Willingness to learn and develop accounting skills

Competitive and proactive attitude

Fluency in English

You Will Learn How To

Use financial data to diagnose business conditions, identify problems, and develop plans

Prepare, read and analyze financial statements

File personal or professional tax returns and get tips to help with tax planning

Foster a culture of trust, transparency, and accountability between the finance department and the company

Use Microsoft Excel for tasks most commonly performed by professionals working in management or corporate accounting

Report cost estimates with tips on maintaining cost estimate accuracy through data validation

Build a reporting system and how to present your findings to stakeholders

Avoid common pitfalls and maintain good ethics

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Brainnest on bbrainnest.zohorecruit.com to apply