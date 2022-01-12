Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountants

Responsibilities

Preparation of monthly management accounts

Timely and up to date bank reconciliations

Preparation of audit schedules both for internal and external audit

File statutory returns on timely manner as per the norms of KRA. (VAT/PAYE/NSSF/NHIF/P9)

Prepare monthly financial statements, reports and records by collecting, analyzing and summarizing account information

Recording and maintaining the accounting transactions

Maintain and reconcile bank accounts on regular basis

Generate invoices and make timely follow ups on accounts receivable

Debt collection

Research and reconcile all discrepancies

Petty Cash Management

Payroll Management

Auditing and verifying documents

Following internal controls

Financial analysis on a requested basis

Manage accounts payable

Identify and provide strategic work solutions to improve the operational efficiency

Assist in administrative functions of the office

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in finance, banking, economics, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Database Management, statistics, business administration, accounting or any other related field

For accountants, 2-3 years accounting experience involving budgeting, bank reconciliation and preparation of financial statements are required

Candidates with CPA certificates will have an added advantage

How To Apply

If you believe you are a team player and would be a valuable resource to this ever growing brand, kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates to careers@metropal.co.ke by Friday 28th January 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.