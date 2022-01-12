Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accountants
Responsibilities
- Preparation of monthly management accounts
- Timely and up to date bank reconciliations
- Preparation of audit schedules both for internal and external audit
- File statutory returns on timely manner as per the norms of KRA. (VAT/PAYE/NSSF/NHIF/P9)
- Prepare monthly financial statements, reports and records by collecting, analyzing and summarizing account information
- Recording and maintaining the accounting transactions
- Maintain and reconcile bank accounts on regular basis
- Generate invoices and make timely follow ups on accounts receivable
- Debt collection
- Research and reconcile all discrepancies
- Petty Cash Management
- Payroll Management
- Auditing and verifying documents
- Following internal controls
- Financial analysis on a requested basis
- Manage accounts payable
- Identify and provide strategic work solutions to improve the operational efficiency
- Assist in administrative functions of the office
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in finance, banking, economics, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Database Management, statistics, business administration, accounting or any other related field
- For accountants, 2-3 years accounting experience involving budgeting, bank reconciliation and preparation of financial statements are required
- Candidates with CPA certificates will have an added advantage
How To Apply
If you believe you are a team player and would be a valuable resource to this ever growing brand, kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates to careers@metropal.co.ke by Friday 28th January 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
