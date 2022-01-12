Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Accountants

Responsibilities

  • Preparation of monthly management accounts
  • Timely and up to date bank reconciliations
  • Preparation of audit schedules both for internal and external audit
  • File statutory returns on timely manner as per the norms of KRA. (VAT/PAYE/NSSF/NHIF/P9)
  • Prepare monthly financial statements, reports and records by collecting, analyzing and summarizing account information
  • Recording and maintaining the accounting transactions
  • Maintain and reconcile bank accounts on regular basis
  • Generate invoices and make timely follow ups on accounts receivable
  • Debt collection
  • Research and reconcile all discrepancies
  • Petty Cash Management
  • Payroll Management
  • Auditing and verifying documents
  • Following internal controls
  • Financial analysis on a requested basis
  • Manage accounts payable
  • Identify and provide strategic work solutions to improve the operational efficiency
  • Assist in administrative functions of the office

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in finance, banking, economics, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Database Management, statistics, business administration, accounting or any other related field
  • For accountants, 2-3 years accounting experience involving budgeting, bank reconciliation and preparation of financial statements are required
  • Candidates with CPA certificates will have an added advantage

How To Apply

If you believe you are a team player and would be a valuable resource to this ever growing brand, kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates to careers@metropal.co.ke by Friday 28th January 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

