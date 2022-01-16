Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Vacant Position: Accountant – Agricultural Supplies
Industry: Agricultural Supplies
Location: Nairobi
Salary: 50K
Our client engages in Farming and Agricultural Supplies business activities.
They seek to fill the position of Accountant who will be responsible for keeping and interpreting financial records.
Key Responsibilities
- Daily invoicing
- Management of accounts receivable and ensuring timely collections
- Management of accounts payable and ensuring timely payments to suppliers
- Posting of all sales receipts
- Preparation of all cheques for payments
- Management and accounting for petty cash
- Management of purchases and proper recording of the same
- Management of all bankings and preparation of bank and mpesa reconciliations
- Preparation of daily, weekly and monthly reports to the Management
- Stock management and reporting
- Preparation of all documents and schedules for audit purposes
- Other accounting duties as may from time to time be assigned to you
Requirements
- Candidate should be at least 30yrs but not above 40yrs
- CPA (K) preferred but at the least CPA Part two
- Experience of at least 3 years in a busy manufacturing company
- Excellent strategic planning skills.
- Possess strong leadership skills.
- Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent negotiation and presentation skills.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accountant – Agricultural Supplies) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before or on 22th January 2022.
