Senior Accountant

Job Title : Senior Accountant

Reports To: : General Manager – Finance

Overall Job Summary:

Improve efficiency in the Technical Division.

Responsibilities

Preparing periodical financial reports, including the profit and loss statement and balance sheet on a monthly and annual basis

Preparing weekly cash flow statement reports and controlling expenditure and cash flow

Developing financial statements for account reconciliations, account receivables, account payables, revenue expenditure, etc

Perform month-end closing activities such as account reconciliation, revenue accounting, expense accounting, etc.

Ensure financial records comply with company policies and accounting principles

Analyzing data and examining financial records to ensure accuracy and no material errors

Identify accounting errors or discrepancies and suggest necessary corrective action

Oversee account receivables and payables activities

Playing a key role in the preparation of yearend accounts and statutory accounts

Support business profitability and growth through identifying insights from financial data and making recommendations on the same

Preparation of management accounts

Lead the preparation of annual budget, forecast and projections.

Effectively manage working capital and cash flows to drive a healthy liquidity position for the business

Review and analyze current accounting systems and internal controls, making suggestions for improvement where necessary

Carrying out tax reporting, preparing and submitting tax returns on a timely basis

Carrying out procurement functions

Support other departments and group companies in financial analysis where necessary

Assist in preparing the necessary documentation for annual financial audits and act as key liaison with external auditor

Lead, coach, and mentor the financial accounting team

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting or other business-related field

Certified Public Accountant (CPA / K; or ACCA)

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Financial Services industry 3 of which should have been at management level.

Role Competencies

Ability to develop strong working relationships

Experience in ERP systems, preferably SAP Business One

Excellent negotiation skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

High level of commercial and business awareness

High levels of diligence and precision

Strong analytical skills with the ability to anticipate risks

Excellent Excel capabilities

Excellent communication capabilities, both written and verbal

Passionate about learning and continuous improvement

Strong risk analysis skills

Ability to deliver quality work under pressure and stick to time constraints in order to meet deadlines

Positive attitude and can-do mentality

Experienced in leading teams

How to Apply

If you meet the above minimum requirements, send your application through the link https://www.fuzu.com/kenya/jobs/senior-accountant-ga-insurance-limited indicate the position applied for on the email subject line to be received on or before 17th January 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.