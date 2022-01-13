Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Senior Accountant
Job Title : Senior Accountant
Reports To: : General Manager – Finance
Overall Job Summary:
Improve efficiency in the Technical Division.
Responsibilities
- Preparing periodical financial reports, including the profit and loss statement and balance sheet on a monthly and annual basis
- Preparing weekly cash flow statement reports and controlling expenditure and cash flow
- Developing financial statements for account reconciliations, account receivables, account payables, revenue expenditure, etc
- Perform month-end closing activities such as account reconciliation, revenue accounting, expense accounting, etc.
- Ensure financial records comply with company policies and accounting principles
- Analyzing data and examining financial records to ensure accuracy and no material errors
- Identify accounting errors or discrepancies and suggest necessary corrective action
- Oversee account receivables and payables activities
- Playing a key role in the preparation of yearend accounts and statutory accounts
- Support business profitability and growth through identifying insights from financial data and making recommendations on the same
- Preparation of management accounts
- Lead the preparation of annual budget, forecast and projections.
- Effectively manage working capital and cash flows to drive a healthy liquidity position for the business
- Review and analyze current accounting systems and internal controls, making suggestions for improvement where necessary
- Carrying out tax reporting, preparing and submitting tax returns on a timely basis
- Carrying out procurement functions
- Support other departments and group companies in financial analysis where necessary
- Assist in preparing the necessary documentation for annual financial audits and act as key liaison with external auditor
- Lead, coach, and mentor the financial accounting team
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting or other business-related field
- Certified Public Accountant (CPA / K; or ACCA)
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Financial Services industry 3 of which should have been at management level.
Role Competencies
- Ability to develop strong working relationships
- Experience in ERP systems, preferably SAP Business One
- Excellent negotiation skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- High level of commercial and business awareness
- High levels of diligence and precision
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to anticipate risks
- Excellent Excel capabilities
- Excellent communication capabilities, both written and verbal
- Passionate about learning and continuous improvement
- Strong risk analysis skills
- Ability to deliver quality work under pressure and stick to time constraints in order to meet deadlines
- Positive attitude and can-do mentality
- Experienced in leading teams
How to Apply
If you meet the above minimum requirements, send your application through the link https://www.fuzu.com/kenya/jobs/senior-accountant-ga-insurance-limited indicate the position applied for on the email subject line to be received on or before 17th January 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
