Accountant
Summary
Serving at our Christian International Conference Centre (BTL-CICC) Ruiru, the Accountant shall be responsible for the Running and maintaining of a sound and elaborate accounting system that conforms to the in-house and International Accounting Standards.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing periodic and year-end Financial Statements
- Reviewing and ensuring implementation of internal controls systems
- Overseeing the cashiering processes
- Ensuring effective invoicing and debt Collection processes are observed
- Carrying out bank & other general ledger Reconciliation.
- Posting data into the accounting system
- Ensuring remittances of all statutory deductions
Qualifications
- Bachelors degree in Business Administration-Accounting option
- CPAK
- Proficiency in accounting software especially Quick books, Sage or ACCPAC.
- Good command in Microsoft office applications (Ms word, access and excel)
- Experience in internal controls and financial systems reviews.
- Self-motivated, persistent, resolute and able to deliver without close supervision.
- At least three years experience in a busy accounting department. Experience in food and beverage controls in the hospitality industry or Auditing is an added advantage
How To Apply
Submit your CV, copies of relevant documents and Application to careers@btlkenya.org
Use the title of the position as the subject of the email
Closing Date : 14 January. 2022
