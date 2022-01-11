Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Inventory Accountant
Responsibilities
- Establishing and implementing inventory management policies and procedures.
- Lead and Perform daily weekly and monthly physical stock checks and highlight variances to the management.
- Prepare and distribute daily, weekly, monthly and ad-hoc inventory levels and consumption reports to all the relevant departments.
- Maintaining acceptable and accurate inventory levels at warehouse/inventory locations based on Re-order levels
- Coordinate with accounts department and marketing department to ensure that all product costs are properly taken in the cost of sales and inventory costs.
- Responsible for communicating with all department managers and purchasing on inventory levels and locations.
- Coordinate with supply chain team to implement and ensure control system to reduce damage, breakage and inventory obsolescence.
- Reviewing obsolete/redundant inventory to facilitate their removal from the warehouse.
- Assist in preparation and support of external audits engagements
- Assist with planning, execution, reconciliation and financial reporting.
- Be proactive in planning and executing to meet month-end close, financial reporting deadlines and other accounting deadlines.
- Ensure financial records are compliant with company policies and procedures.
- Assist with maintaining and developing strong internal controls.
- Revise/create process narratives and standard operating procedures related to area of responsibility.
- Assist other functional units within the Finance team in carrying out jobs as and when required by the management.
- Ensure accurate posting of all inventory transactions to the ERP system
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Finance/Accounting and/or suitable background experience in inventory management.
- CPA ‘K’ holder
- Have a detailed understanding of current inventory control systems with a working knowledge of retail company processes
- 3 years’ experience in a busy environment in which 1 year in the relevant/same field
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com on or by 13th January 2022.
