Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Inventory Accountant

Responsibilities

Establishing and implementing inventory management policies and procedures.

Lead and Perform daily weekly and monthly physical stock checks and highlight variances to the management.

Prepare and distribute daily, weekly, monthly and ad-hoc inventory levels and consumption reports to all the relevant departments.

Maintaining acceptable and accurate inventory levels at warehouse/inventory locations based on Re-order levels

Coordinate with accounts department and marketing department to ensure that all product costs are properly taken in the cost of sales and inventory costs.

Responsible for communicating with all department managers and purchasing on inventory levels and locations.

Coordinate with supply chain team to implement and ensure control system to reduce damage, breakage and inventory obsolescence.

Reviewing obsolete/redundant inventory to facilitate their removal from the warehouse.

Assist in preparation and support of external audits engagements

Assist with planning, execution, reconciliation and financial reporting.

Be proactive in planning and executing to meet month-end close, financial reporting deadlines and other accounting deadlines.

Ensure financial records are compliant with company policies and procedures.

Assist with maintaining and developing strong internal controls.

Revise/create process narratives and standard operating procedures related to area of responsibility.

Assist other functional units within the Finance team in carrying out jobs as and when required by the management.

Ensure accurate posting of all inventory transactions to the ERP system

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance/Accounting and/or suitable background experience in inventory management.

CPA ‘K’ holder

Have a detailed understanding of current inventory control systems with a working knowledge of retail company processes

3 years’ experience in a busy environment in which 1 year in the relevant/same field

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com on or by 13th January 2022.