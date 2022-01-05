Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountant / People Manager

SALIX (DDD’s Client) is a family-owned business headquartered in Cincinnati, with operations in India and Kenya. The average employee has been with SALIX for 8 years and has a mentality that they will fill whatever role that is necessary to meet the customers’ expectations on any given day.

Summary

This specific role provides finance and HR services both internally (for SALIX) and externally (for SALIX’s customers). We are seeking a people and finance manager with an entrepreneurial mindset to join our team to expand and scale workforce development initiatives and management of books of accounts. This position reports to the General Manager with a dotted line to the President SALIX and holds both strategic and tactical roles in guiding the HR and Finance department

Responsibilities

Accountant Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee the preparation of accurate and timely financial accounts

Build strong internal control processes by ensuring proper approvals and documentation of expenses

Ensure Tax compliance and that all returns are filed on time to avoid penalties

Revenue invoicing and submitting invoices to the clients

Computation of Revenues and Gross Margin by ensuring proper allocation of costs in Netsuite’s as well as Adaptive

Computation of Productivity Hours and Occupancy Reports for COGS analysis

Cash Flow Management/ Bank reconciliation

Develop and manage the company’s annual operating budget to ensure that all financial targets are met and financial and statutory regulations are complied with.

Prepare and review financial reports and adjust the operational budget as needed

Prepare, examine, and analyze accounting records, financial statements, and other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness, and conformance to the reporting and procedural standards.

Analyzing financial information to ensure all operations are within the budget.

Invoice approvals to ensure proper GL cost and department allocation

Fixed assets management/ audit

Cross Review of the Balance Sheet & P&L

People Team Role

Performance management and appraisal: keep track of the performance of staff through periodic reviews while ensuring the performance cycle is adhered to.

Payroll processing and regularly updating the payroll system with staff information approved salary changes as well as updating employment status.

Leave Management: Monitoring of employees’ leave records and ensuring that timely quarterly leave liability reports are sent to departmental heads for action.

Employee Relations: Analyze and respond to a variety of complex internal and external queries particularly in the areas of organizational culture and employee engagement.

Coordinate the staff welfare group and employee engagement activities from time to time.

Assist in the recruitment and selection processes including but not limited to pre, during, and post recruitment processes while ensuring effective coordination of onboarding and induction of new staff.

Assist in any employee relations issues arising in the business while supporting, guiding staff to ease the management of employee grievances, conflicts, and discipline.

Participate in the implementation and rollout of new HR initiatives and monitor their impact on staff

Qualifications

Degree in Accounting, Finance. (Experience in Human Resources, Business Administration, Strategic Management or related field required would be a plus)

3-year relevant experience in accounting and project management.

Excellent knowledge of accounting regulations and procedures, including the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

Hands-on experience with accounting software like Fresh Books and QuickBooks

Experience with general ledger functions

STRONG ATTENTION to detail, organizational skills, good analytical, and multi-tasking skills

Additional certification (CPA or CMA) is a plus

3+ years experience in forming and managing teams

Prior experience of working with charities or social businesses will be an added advantage

Business acumen with a strategic ability

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal, negotiation, and conflict resolution skills

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to influence and engage others to ensure cross-functional delivery happens

A desire & willingness to take on new challenges & learn new skills

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Digital Divide Data (DDD Kenya) on jobs.smartrecruiters.com to apply