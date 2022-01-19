Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – A 34-year-old lawyer, identified as Kevin Gesire, who was attached to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Kitui County, committed suicide on Tuesday after spending his last moments partying with friends.

Police broke into his house after they were alerted by neighbours and found his body dangling from the bathroom window.

He left a suicide note that suggested he was struggling with life although his friends and colleagues say he had not shown any signs of depression.

He also indicated on the suicide note that he decided to take his own life after he failed to clinch a job in the recent interviews at the judiciary.

“He left a suicide note that said he was unhappy for not clinching a job as a magistrate during recent interviews at the judiciary,” one of his colleagues said.

Kitui Central sub-county police commander, Chrispus Ogutu, confirmed the unfortunate incident and ruled out foul play.

He said the deceased’s house was locked from inside and a belt was found around his neck.

“So far, we are treating this as a suicide based on our initial findings but a postmortem will be done before we conclude our investigations, “ Ogutu said.

According to one of Gesire’s colleagues, he was plagued by debts and marital woes.

He recently separated from his wife.

Friends revealed that on Monday, he went partying until late into the night.

On his way home, he rammed into road guard rails and extensively damaged his BMW.

His friends helped him tow the car to his house.

Below are photos of the deceased lawyer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.