Tuesday, 18 January 2022 – Police have launched investigations after the body of a middle-aged lady was found dumped outside the GSU Recce Squad camp in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The body of the young lady, who is said to be in her early twenties, was stashed in a sack and put in a black suitcase with her hands tied from behind.

Confirming the incident, Juja Sub-County Police Commander, Dorothy Miragusha, disclosed that the lady was hacked to death.

The body had a written message suspected to be from the killers which read, ‘Bwana ya mtu ni sumu’, an indication that she might have been killed for messing around with someone’s husband.

“She had ink writings on the chest, both palms and both thighs which read “Bwana ya mtu ni sumu,” read part of the police report.

Police suspect that she might have been killed elsewhere and the body dumped outside the highly guarded GSU Recce squad station.

The body was discovered on Monday evening by pedestrians, who then notified the police.

Here’s a photo from the scene of the crime.

