Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – A 26-year-old man, identified as Kevin Waithaka, spent over Ksh 8,000 to get a tattoo of Deputy President William Ruto’s face on his back.

According to Waithaka, he got the tattoo to honour Ruto for his good leadership.

He claims Ruto has been a motivation to the youth for rising from a humble background to become one of the most prominent politicians in Kenya.

He urged the youth to support Ruto’s presidential bid since he has what it takes to transform the country.

“I would urge the youth and all Kenyans to stand with Ruto so that he can help us when he ascends to power,” he said.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.