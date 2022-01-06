Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 06 January 2022 – A woman who works in Bahrain as a househelp has painfully narrated how she was conned her life savings by her Kikuyu boyfriend, identified as Gachukia.

Gachukia, who masquerades as a motivational speaker on Facebook, reportedly preys on desperate women, especially single mothers, who work abroad.

He conned the said woman over Ksh 800,000.

She first sent him Ksh 200,000 for a joint business venture which he squandered and lied that he used the money to take care of his ailing mother.

When she jetted into the country, Gachukia introduced her to fake parents and continued squandering her money while promising to marry her.

The woman returned to Bahrian and despite all the red flags, she continued sending him money.

He hatched another plan to con the desperate woman by suggesting that they should start a joint business venture.

He asked her to send him goods worth Ksh 500,000 from Bahrain which he was to sell in the country and make a good profit and she foolishly did that.

He then cut communication and blocked her in all avenues after receiving the goods.

Below is a video of the woman breaking down into tears as she begs the notorious man to return her money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.