Monday, 03 January 2022 – A controversial Ghanaian pastor has shocked the world after he was seen in a live-streamed video carrying out a bizarre crossover ritual for his female members.

The rogue man of God was captured in the viral video inviting his female church members to the pulpit for a ‘holy bath’.

They stripped naked and dipped in the basin, before being rubbed with olive oil by another pastor.

The pastor claimed that he got the directive from God and although he knows it might cause controversy, he had no option but to obey God’s instructions.

He reportedly engaged in the ritual to cleanse his members from sins.

Watch the full video of the dramatic incident

The Kenyan DAILY POST.