Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Flamboyant dwarf musician, Grand P, has alleged that he was sexually assaulted by a randy female fan who visited him and attempted to force him into a sexual act.
In the video that he shared on his Facebook and Instagram pages, the witty musician is seen in bed with a voluptuous lady, who bears an uncanny resemblance to his wife Eudoxie Yao.
She gets on top of him and forcefully kisses him.
Grand P explained in the video caption that the lady visited him as a fan in his hotel room and tried to force him into a sexual act.
“Is this being forced? Leave me alone I’m not the only one man. She came to visit me as a fan and this is her behavior, she must answer justice,’’ he wrote and shared the video below.
