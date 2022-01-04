Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Flamboyant dwarf musician, Grand P, has alleged that he was sexually assaulted by a randy female fan who visited him and attempted to force him into a sexual act.

In the video that he shared on his Facebook and Instagram pages, the witty musician is seen in bed with a voluptuous lady, who bears an uncanny resemblance to his wife Eudoxie Yao.

She gets on top of him and forcefully kisses him.

Grand P explained in the video caption that the lady visited him as a fan in his hotel room and tried to force him into a sexual act.

“Is this being forced? Leave me alone I’m not the only one man. She came to visit me as a fan and this is her behavior, she must answer justice,’’ he wrote and shared the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.