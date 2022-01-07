Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 January 2022 – A Nigerian pastor claims that an angel appeared in his church on 31st December 2021, at exactly 12.13 am.

Taking to his Facebook page, the man of God shared images of the alleged angel and said he has never seen such a thing since he was born.

“THIS IS DOUBLE WONDERS INDEED. An ANGEL was captured on Camera during our cross over Night, on Friday 31th Dec, Exactly 12: 13 am,

“I have never seen such a thing since l was born.

“We are in the day of great WONDERS. This is God, Thank you Jesus. For your great visitation and double wonders in Faith foundation ministries Porto Novo. Benin Republic,” he wrote.

Netizens have hilariously reacted to the post and accused the man of God of brainwashing his congregants.

Others opined that he is just looking for cheap publicity.

Below are photos of the alleged angel.

When did angels start wearing sneakers and trousers? EH!EH!

The Kenyan DAILY POST.