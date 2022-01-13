Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 13, 2022 – A motorist is counting losses after thugs raided his parking lot at night and dismantled his new car before walking away with spare parts.

The merciless thugs, who are believed to be part of cartels targeting Nissan Notes in various parts of the country, almost reduced the car to a shell.

Nissan Note was one of the most purchased models last year and so, the parts are in high demand.

Below are photos of the car that was vandalized.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.