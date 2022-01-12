Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – A 30-year-old man from Mbooni is in police custody after police officers discovered that he had planted bhang in his shamba.

Cops from the nearby Mbooni police station stormed his home after getting a tip-off from the public that he was a notorious bhang peddler.

It’s alleged that he has been selling bhang to school-going children.

After he was arrested, he led police to his shamba, where he had planted the banned substance.

He is in police custody awaiting to be arraigned in court .

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.