Thursday, 20 January 2022 – DJ Lithium’s untimely death has continued to spark reactions from Kenyans of all walks of life.

The 34-year-old disc jockey took his own life at Capital FM offices on Wednesday and left behind a note.

Reacting to the sad news, former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, said many men are silently battling depression.

According to Sonko, unlike women, most men prefer to die with their problems.

Sonko further said that 90% of our silent enemies are our own friends.

“Dj Lithium commits suicide at Capital FM offices.

“Aki sisi wanaume at times we go through a lot of stress and depression and don’t open up to friends like how women discuss their issues with fellow women coz 90 % of our own silent enemies are our own friends, ” he tweeted.

Dj Lithium was reportedly battling depression.

