Branch Accountant

9 Positions

Job Purpose:

Reporting to the Regional Finance and operations coordinator, the candidate will be responsible for the overall management of Branch Finances.

Key Responsibilities:

Prepare branch monthly, quarterly and annual performance reports;

Supervise receipting and banking;

Manage expenditure payments of the branch;

Prepare bank reconciliation reports on the expenditure account for the branch;

Facilitate the procurement process and manage stores;

Reconcile contributions paid via the branch;

Manage the bounced cheque register for the branch;

Ensure proper custody and maintenance of all assets and accountable documents;

Process Branch expenditure payment;

Sign cheque for authorized payment;

Post journals, prepare cash budgets and cash withdrawals;

Prepare work plans and budgets for the branch; and

Supervise, mentor and coach staff.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, Commerce, or any other related discipline from a recognized university;

Member of a relevant professional body in good standing;

Professional qualification such as CPA/ACCA or equivalent;

Minimum KCSE C+ (Plus);

At least five (5) years ‘experience; and

Proficiency in Computer Applications.

Competencies:

Integrity

Planning skills

Organizational skills

Communication skills

Attention to detail

How To Apply

Send your application, Curriculum Vitae and copies of your certificates/testimonials by hand/Courier in an envelope that is clearly marked indicating the position you are applying for and email to the address below or drop your application to

Hand Delivery

The Managing Trustee’s Office,

Social Security House,

Bishops Road, Block ‘A’, Western Wing,

3rd Floor by 17th January, 2022.

By Post/Courier

The Managing Trustee/CEO

National Social Security Fund

P.O. Box 30599-00100

NAIROBI

Email: recruitment@nssfkenya.co.ke