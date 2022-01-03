Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Clerical Officer
(Grade 7) 74 Positions
Job Purpose:
The Clerical Officers’ cadre covers category of staff that may be deployed in such areas as Social Security, Ethics and Integrity and Administration.
Key Responsibilities:
- Open claim files;
- Repair worn out files;
- Sort and batch files;
- Compile statistical records;
- Compute financial or other statistical records based on special source of information;
- Receive, sort out, file and dispatch correspondences and documents;
- Prepare of personnel statistics/accounting/procurement documents;
- File, shelve and retrieve files;
- Compile data and draft simple letters;
- Maintain an efficient filing system;
- Processing appointments and promotions, discipline and transfers;
- Prepare payment vouchers; and
- Any other duties relevant to their areas of deployment.
Competencies:
- ICT proficiency
- Interpersonal Skills
- Good communication Skills
- Good Customer Care
Required Qualifications:
- KCSE C (Plain) or its equivalent from a recognized Institution; Possess a certificate;
- Possess a Diploma in any of the following disciplines, Human Resource, KAME; Business Administration, Marketing, Corporate Communication and other related field;
- Proficiency in Computer Applications skills. COMPETENCIES:
- Ability to take and follow instructions
- Attention to detail
How To Apply
Send your application, Curriculum Vitae and copies of your certificates/testimonials by hand/Courier in an envelope that is clearly marked indicating the position you are applying for and email to the address below or drop your application to
Hand Delivery
The Managing Trustee’s Office,
Social Security House,
Bishops Road, Block ‘A’, Western Wing,
3rd Floor by 17th January, 2022.
By Post/Courier
The Managing Trustee/CEO
National Social Security Fund
P.O. Box 30599-00100
NAIROBI
Email: recruitment@nssfkenya.co.ke
