7 x CAFE STAFF

Selling, stock taking and general cleanliness of the Karibu Café.

Only those who meet the below qualifications should apply for the post, also attach/download your CV, CORRECT NAMED Certificates and testimonials.

Main duties:

Ensure cash, stock, debt and assets are properly controlled.

Engage with customers providing retail services.

Prepare and sell hot drinks and snacks, milk shakes, preparing sandwiches and toasting.

Report any damages or losses to the manager.

Ensure the retail environment is kept clean and tidy.

Ensure all COSHH material is used and stored correctly.

Report all health and safety concerns.

Report all damages to buildings and equipment.

Secondary duties:

Undertake any training as directed by your employer.

Support the manager to improve the retail services.

Ensure the security of the retail environment after use

Competences/qualifications/experience:

Essential:

Possess a good level of secondary education

Good understanding of English oral

Must be able to work unsupervised and achieve high results within tight time lines

Must be punctual

Highly motivated and takes pride in what they are employed to do

Desirable:

Well organised

Self driven

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) on jb.skillsmapafrica.com to apply