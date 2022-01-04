Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is Kenya’s first and largest countrywide fully-integrated private healthcare system, registered in October 2015 and born out of the Oasis Group Practice model of health services provision to harmonize the various companies & facilities existing across the country under the Oasis umbrella. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma and Busia

We seek to fill the following positions with qualified and dedicated individuals;

JOB TITLE: ACCOUNTS INTERN

 POSITIONS 4

 LOCATION: KISII, SIAYA & NAIROBI

 VACANCY NO: OHGL/ACC/INT/1/2022

 General Description

This is a three months Internship opportunity for fresh graduates or candidates with at most 6 months internship experience in accounts and willing to pursue a career in accounting and finance.

 Responsibilities

  • Posting of daily
  • Assist in the verification of physical accounts documents.
  • Assisting with research, filing, data entry, and recording and maintaining accurate and complete financial records.
  • Assist in the preparation of financial
  • Handling of sensitive and confidential accounts information with honesty and integrity.
  • Assist in all the accounts
  • Perform any other duty assigned.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Accounting or related field.
  • Holder of at least CPA Part 1
  • Knowledge of basic computer applications
  • Must possess high integrity
  • Must be detail oriented and ready to learn

How to  Apply

Interested candidates are requested to email their application letter and detailed curriculum vitae ONLY; including names and contacts of three references to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com on or before 19th January 2022.

The email subject line MUST include position title and Vacancy number being applied for e.g., “GROUP HUMAN RESOURCE OFFICER OHGL/ADM/HRO/1/2022”

Canvassing of any nature will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply