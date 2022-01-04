Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is Kenya’s first and largest countrywide fully-integrated private healthcare system, registered in October 2015 and born out of the Oasis Group Practice model of health services provision to harmonize the various companies & facilities existing across the country under the Oasis umbrella. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma and Busia

We seek to fill the following positions with qualified and dedicated individuals;

JOB TITLE: ACCOUNTS INTERN

POSITIONS 4

LOCATION: KISII, SIAYA & NAIROBI

VACANCY NO: OHGL/ACC/INT/1/2022

General Description

This is a three months Internship opportunity for fresh graduates or candidates with at most 6 months internship experience in accounts and willing to pursue a career in accounting and finance.

Responsibilities

Posting of daily

Assist in the verification of physical accounts documents.

Assisting with research, filing, data entry, and recording and maintaining accurate and complete financial records.

Assist in the preparation of financial

Handling of sensitive and confidential accounts information with honesty and integrity.

Assist in all the accounts

Perform any other duty assigned.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Accounting or related field.

Holder of at least CPA Part 1

Knowledge of basic computer applications

Must possess high integrity

Must be detail oriented and ready to learn

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to email their application letter and detailed curriculum vitae ONLY; including names and contacts of three references to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com on or before 19th January 2022.

The email subject line MUST include position title and Vacancy number being applied for e.g., “GROUP HUMAN RESOURCE OFFICER OHGL/ADM/HRO/1/2022”

Canvassing of any nature will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.