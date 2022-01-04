Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is Kenya’s first and largest countrywide fully-integrated private healthcare system, registered in October 2015 and born out of the Oasis Group Practice model of health services provision to harmonize the various companies & facilities existing across the country under the Oasis umbrella. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma and Busia
We seek to fill the following positions with qualified and dedicated individuals;
JOB TITLE: ACCOUNTS INTERN
POSITIONS 4
LOCATION: KISII, SIAYA & NAIROBI
VACANCY NO: OHGL/ACC/INT/1/2022
General Description
This is a three months Internship opportunity for fresh graduates or candidates with at most 6 months internship experience in accounts and willing to pursue a career in accounting and finance.
Responsibilities
- Posting of daily
- Assist in the verification of physical accounts documents.
- Assisting with research, filing, data entry, and recording and maintaining accurate and complete financial records.
- Assist in the preparation of financial
- Handling of sensitive and confidential accounts information with honesty and integrity.
- Assist in all the accounts
- Perform any other duty assigned.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Accounting or related field.
- Holder of at least CPA Part 1
- Knowledge of basic computer applications
- Must possess high integrity
- Must be detail oriented and ready to learn
How to Apply
Interested candidates are requested to email their application letter and detailed curriculum vitae ONLY; including names and contacts of three references to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com on or before 19th January 2022.
The email subject line MUST include position title and Vacancy number being applied for e.g., “GROUP HUMAN RESOURCE OFFICER OHGL/ADM/HRO/1/2022”
Canvassing of any nature will lead to automatic disqualification.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
