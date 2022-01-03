Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountants

V/FT/36/2021 – 3 POSTS

Duties and Responsibilities

Balancing daily cash accounts at the end of each day in the hospital.

Checking the daily cash balance.

Solving all their cash related queries.

Organizing all the work they do and maintaining the accounting records.

Reporting discrepancies they find within the accounts to their superiors.

Making daily, weekly, and monthly transaction reports.

Cash checks for customers.

Calculate total payments received during a period and reconcile this with total sales.

Keep periodic balance sheets of amounts and numbers of transactions.

Compute and record totals of transactions.

Provides pricing information on request

Balances cash drawers by counting cash at the beginning and end of the shift in the hospital

Verifies insurance acceptance by reviewing and recording insurance claims

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

i. Bachelor’s degree in any of the following: Commerce, Business Management, Business Administration (Accounting or Finance option) from a recognized Institution.

Certified Public Accountants Part II or its Equivalent.

At least three (3) years relevant working experience.

Proficiency in computer applications.

Excellent knowledge of accounting regulations and procedures.

Hands–on experience with accounting software.

Soft Skills Required

Communication skills

Organizational skills

Observational

Analytical skills

Team player

Attention to details

Accounting skills

How To Apply

Download Application Form

If your background and competencies match the specifications of the position above, please apply online via:

careers.kutrrh.go.ke

For all applications, please indicate the subject as follows: JOB APPLICATION – [JOB REFERENCE NUMBER].

Please note that you have to attach the Application Form, Application Letter, Curriculum Vitae and Practicing License ONLY.

Address your applications to:

The Chief Executive Officer

Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital

P.O. Box 7674 – 00100 GPO

Nairobi Kenya

The deadline for the receipt of all applications is 18th January 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. All successful candidates must fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, including;

Certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (for University graduates only)

Tax Compliance Certificate from the KRA

Clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission

A report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau

Any form of canvassing will lead to immediate disqualification.

KUTRRH is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

YOUTH, WOMEN AND PEOPLE LIVING WITH DISABILITY ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY