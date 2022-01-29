Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Compliance Officer

29 Positions

Job Purpose:

The Compliance Officer will be responsible for enforcing compliance of NSSF Act No. 45 of 2013 with regard to collection of contributions and registration of employers and employees and employer/member education.

Key Responsibilities:

Educate/sensitize employers, employees and other members of the public on the NSSF ACT No.45 of 2013;

Undertake inspection of employer records to ensure that the provisions of the NSSF ACT are being observed;

Facilitate registration of new employers, employees and voluntary contributors in collaboration with the Registration Officer;

Update and maintain zonal records including employers’ lists, contribution registers, defaulters list, penalty and bounced cheques;

Monitor and follow up on employer compliance;

Investigate and prosecute non-compliant employers;

Prepare inspection and zonal reports;

Conduct investigation of difficult benefit cases;

Attend to member and employer complaints;

Serve Court Sermons; and

Validate employer returns and create UPNs for cash receipting

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science or Business Administration or Law or Public Relations or Marketing or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Minimum of KCSE C+ or its equivalent;

At least five (5) years relevant experience; and

Proficiency in Computer Applications.

Competencies:

Interpersonal skills

Communication skills

Integrity, honesty and ethics

Attention to detail

Ability to build and work through teams

How To Apply

Send your application, Curriculum Vitae and copies of your certificates/testimonials by hand/Courier in an envelope that is clearly marked indicating the position you are applying for and email to the address below or drop your application to

Hand Delivery

The Managing Trustee’s Office,

Social Security House,

Bishops Road, Block ‘A’, Western Wing,

3rd Floor by 17th January, 2022.

By Post/Courier

The Managing Trustee/CEO

National Social Security Fund

P.O. Box 30599-00100

NAIROBI

Email: recruitment@nssfkenya.co.ke