Compliance Officer
29 Positions
Job Purpose:
The Compliance Officer will be responsible for enforcing compliance of NSSF Act No. 45 of 2013 with regard to collection of contributions and registration of employers and employees and employer/member education.
Key Responsibilities:
- Educate/sensitize employers, employees and other members of the public on the NSSF ACT No.45 of 2013;
- Undertake inspection of employer records to ensure that the provisions of the NSSF ACT are being observed;
- Facilitate registration of new employers, employees and voluntary contributors in collaboration with the Registration Officer;
- Update and maintain zonal records including employers’ lists, contribution registers, defaulters list, penalty and bounced cheques;
- Monitor and follow up on employer compliance;
- Investigate and prosecute non-compliant employers;
- Prepare inspection and zonal reports;
- Conduct investigation of difficult benefit cases;
- Attend to member and employer complaints;
- Serve Court Sermons; and
- Validate employer returns and create UPNs for cash receipting
Required Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science or Business Administration or Law or Public Relations or Marketing or its equivalent from a recognized institution;
- Minimum of KCSE C+ or its equivalent;
- At least five (5) years relevant experience; and
- Proficiency in Computer Applications.
Competencies:
- Interpersonal skills
- Communication skills
- Integrity, honesty and ethics
- Attention to detail
- Ability to build and work through teams
How To Apply
Send your application, Curriculum Vitae and copies of your certificates/testimonials by hand/Courier in an envelope that is clearly marked indicating the position you are applying for and email to the address below or drop your application to
Hand Delivery
The Managing Trustee’s Office,
Social Security House,
Bishops Road, Block ‘A’, Western Wing,
3rd Floor by 17th January, 2022.
By Post/Courier
The Managing Trustee/CEO
National Social Security Fund
P.O. Box 30599-00100
NAIROBI
Email: recruitment@nssfkenya.co.ke
