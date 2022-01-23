Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Driver

23 Positions

Job Purpose:

The job holder serves to drive NSSF vehicles in line with the Fund’s policy.

Key Responsibilities:

Drive Fund’s Vehicles;

Load, unload, and performs necessary handling operations in connection with materials being transported;

Verify descriptions and quantities of all items picked up or delivered;

Maintain motor vehicles and related equipment by identifying, scheduling and/or reporting necessary repairs;

Repair minor faults;

Clean Fund vehicles;

Deliver and collects mails, office supplies and other documents;

Ensure safe custody of vehicle tools and accessories;

Fuel Fund vehicles;

Ensure safe parking and security of vehicles; and

Perform necessary clerical tasks incidental to operation of motor vehicle and related equipment e.g. make entries in the work ticket as required.

Required Qualifications:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Mean Grade D+ or its equivalent qualification;

Occupational Trade Test I/II/III for Drivers;

Valid Driving License free from any current endorsements and valid for any of the classes of vehicles which the Officer is required to drive;

Defensive Driving Certificate from Automobile Association (AA) of Kenya or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;

Refresher Course for drivers lasting not less than one (1) week at the Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized Institution;

Passed the Suitability Test for Drivers Grade I from the Ministry of Roads and Public Works;

First-Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one (1) week from St. John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized institution;

Valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya Police; and

Proficiency in Computer Applications.

Competencies:

Ability to take work instructions

Attention to detail.

How To Apply

Send your application, Curriculum Vitae and copies of your certificates/testimonials by hand/Courier in an envelope that is clearly marked indicating the position you are applying for and email to the address below or drop your application to

Hand Delivery

The Managing Trustee’s Office,

Social Security House,

Bishops Road, Block ‘A’, Western Wing,

3rd Floor by 17th January 2022.

By Post/Courier

The Managing Trustee/CEO

National Social Security Fund

P.O. Box 30599-00100

NAIROBI

Email: recruitment@nssfkenya.co.ke