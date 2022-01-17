Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 January 2022 – The year is barely a month old, and slay queens have decided to take fashion madness to another level.

They are competing to expose flesh in clubs, prompting some of them to dress like those ‘night nurses’ who ply their trade in Koinange.

A case in point is this lady who stepped into a club almost naked.

She was probably trying to lure weak men.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.