Office Assistant
20 Positions
Job Purpose:
The job holder serves to Provide High Quality Cleaning & Messengerial Services in The Fund
Key Responsibilities:
- Perform tasks of sweeping, dusting and vacuuming;
- Shampoo carpets;
- Maintain safe custody of office keys during working hours;
- Deliver files to designated offices; and
- Furnish staff with office supplies as instructed.
Required Qualifications:
- KSCE D+ or Equivalent COMPETENCIES:
- Ability to take work instructions
- Attention to detail.
How To Apply
Send your application, Curriculum Vitae and copies of your certificates/testimonials by hand/Courier in an envelope that is clearly marked indicating the position you are applying for and email to the address below or drop your application to
Hand Delivery
The Managing Trustee’s Office,
Social Security House,
Bishops Road, Block ‘A’, Western Wing,
3rd Floor by 17th January, 2022.
By Post/Courier
The Managing Trustee/CEO
National Social Security Fund
P.O. Box 30599-00100
NAIROBI
Email: recruitment@nssfkenya.co.ke
