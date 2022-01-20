Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Office Assistant

20 Positions

Job Purpose:  

The job holder serves to Provide High Quality Cleaning & Messengerial Services in The Fund  

Key Responsibilities:  

  • Perform tasks of sweeping, dusting and vacuuming;  
  • Shampoo carpets;  
  • Maintain safe custody of office keys during working hours;  
  • Deliver files to designated offices; and  
  • Furnish staff with office supplies as instructed.  

Required Qualifications:  

  • KSCE D+ or Equivalent COMPETENCIES:  
  • Ability to take work instructions  
  • Attention to detail.  

How To Apply

Send your application, Curriculum Vitae and copies of your certificates/testimonials by hand/Courier in an envelope that is clearly marked indicating the position you are applying for and email to the address below or drop your application to  

Hand Delivery  

The Managing Trustee’s Office,  

Social Security House,  

Bishops Road, Block ‘A’, Western Wing,  

3rd Floor by 17th January, 2022.  

By Post/Courier  

The Managing Trustee/CEO  

National Social Security Fund  

P.O. Box 30599-00100  

NAIROBI  

Email: recruitment@nssfkenya.co.ke

Leave a Reply