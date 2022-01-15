Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Assistant

15 Positions

Job Purpose:

Reporting to the Branch Accountant, the candidate will support day to day running and efficient management of Branch finances and perform all the general tasks related to contributions and payments made from customers.

Key Responsibilities:

Receive contributions and other payments from customers;

Format contributions return data into the prescribed format;

Confirm returns submitted by employers & correct the same before posting i.e. reconciliation of SF50 & SF 24;

Upload data, having confirmed it has balanced with the payment;

Confirm UPN and correct error report if any;

Receipt contributions/revenue and issue official receipt;

Reconcile daily transactions and forward the report of all collections to the Branch Accountant;

Receive and process all invoices, expense forms and request for payments;

Maintain primary accounts records, payment voucher and imprest register, issuance of cheques;

Deal with daily transaction for petty cash and carry out reconciliations and posting;

Withdraw cash from the Bank for official use after authorization;

Bank Contribution Income;

Prepare payment vouchers and cheques; and

Process staff imprests.

Required Qualifications:

CPA II;

KCSE C Plain or equivalent;

Proficiency in Computer Applications

Competencies:

Communication Skills

Ability to take and follow instructions

Attention to detail

How To Apply

Send your application, Curriculum Vitae and copies of your certificates/testimonials by hand/Courier in an envelope that is clearly marked indicating the position you are applying for and email to the address below or drop your application to

Hand Delivery

The Managing Trustee’s Office,

Social Security House,

Bishops Road, Block ‘A’, Western Wing,

3rd Floor by 17th January, 2022.

By Post/Courier

The Managing Trustee/CEO

National Social Security Fund

P.O. Box 30599-00100

NAIROBI

Email: recruitment@nssfkenya.co.ke

Note: Never pay for any training, certificate, assessment, or testing to the recruiter.