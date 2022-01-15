Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER III

FIFTEEN (15) POSITIONS

VACANCY NO. 04/2022/02

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 31,270 – Ksh. 41,260 p.m.

(Job Group ‘J’)

Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position. Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable.

For appointment to this position, a candidate must:

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Have a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Public Administration, Business Administration/Management, Community Development or any other Social Science from a recognized institution; and

Be proficient in computer

Duties and Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:

Planning of office accommodation and layout;

Facilitating transport and travelling services;

Maintaining and updating furniture and office equipment inventory;

Ensuring payment of bills;

Facilitating movement of assets;

Carrying out general maintenance of buildings and furniture;

Facilitating logistics for meetings, conferences and other special events;

Collecting and collating data on developmental activities;

Providing input in the monitoring and evaluating of community projects;

Providing input in organizing public participation awareness at the local level; and

Disseminating information to the

HOW TO APPLY

Interested and qualified candidates are required to make applications by downloading and completing an employment application form from County Government of Nakuru website www.nakuru.go.ke

A duly filled employment application form and copies of National ID, KCSE, DEGREE/DIPLOMA/CERTIFICATE as applicable should be sent through the POST OFFICE or COURIER SERVICES in a sealed envelope on or before 7th February 2022 (No hand delivered applications will be accepted).

Clearly indicate the vacancy number and position applied for, on top of the envelope and address to;

The Secretary

Nakuru County Public Service Board

Public Works Building- Prisons Road

P.O Box 2870-20100

NAKURU

County Government of Nakuru is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority communities are encouraged to apply.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Please be informed that Nakuru County Public Service Board DOES NOT USE AGENTS nor CHARGE ANY FEE for its services.

Candidates are advised to be cautious of fraudsters who call asking for money in regards to advertised vacancies. Report any such calls to your nearest police station. Please do not give out any money!!!

Any communication from the County Public Service Board SHALL be through the above address and official cellphone number: 0796848192.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.