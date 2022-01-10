Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – 1n 2012, this young man was struggling to make ends meet in Shinyali, where he worked as a Boda Boda rider.

However, he had a dream that one day his life will change for the better.

He got an opportunity to fly to Belgium, where he ventured into the fashion business.

He now owns several fashion stores in Brussels.

Sharing the inspiring story on Facebook, he wrote, “Exactly 10 years ago from a bodaboda rider working in Shinyali to black-owned fashion business in Brussels Belgium. Change is real,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.