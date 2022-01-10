Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administrative Assistant

10 Positions

Job Purpose:

The job holder serves to coordinate all the functions of the office and be a link between the Senior Management and Junior staff in the office and customers. To serve as Executive right hand performing any and all tasks necessary to keep the Executive up to speed and able to do their work as well as possible.

Key Responsibilities:

Prepare and process documents/information;

Arrange essential mail in order of priority;

Compose correspondences for the respective Officer’s signature;

Format, proofread and assemble correspondence reports;

Arrange for photocopies and telephone ‘call backs’ where necessary;

Screen and forward calls, taking messages and scheduling appointments and re-route calls elsewhere when necessary;

Maintain the Officer’s diary, coordinate schedules of meetings/appointments, arrange meeting venues and prepare meeting files;

Manage clients’ hospitality and provide back-up data as needed;

Arrange for the supervisor’s travel itinerary through agents where necessary;

Responsible for the filing and retrieval system;

Support the management of office materials through purchase requisitions;

Handle internal and external correspondence;

Manage imprest for office and supervisor’s use;

Ensure the security of office records, equipment and documents including classified materials;

Monitor the environment in which the organization operates;

Establish and monitor procedures for correspondences, record keeping and file movements; and

Ensure the security, integrity and confidentiality of data.

Required Qualifications:

Diploma in Secretarial Studies/ Secretarial course Stage III;

Minimum KCSE C (plain) or its equivalent;

At least five (5) years’ working experience; and

Proficiency in Computer Applications.

Competencies:

Ability to take instructions

Communication skills

Attention to detail

Ability to build and work through teams

Interpersonal/ Communication skills

How To Apply

Send your application, Curriculum Vitae and copies of your certificates/testimonials by hand/Courier in an envelope that is clearly marked indicating the position you are applying for and email to the address below or drop your application to

Hand Delivery

The Managing Trustee’s Office,

Social Security House,

Bishops Road, Block ‘A’, Western Wing,

3rd Floor by 17th January, 2022.

By Post/Courier

The Managing Trustee/CEO

National Social Security Fund

P.O. Box 30599-00100

NAIROBI

Email: recruitment@nssfkenya.co.ke