Tuesday, December 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel Ruto, has penned a heartfelt message to her husband who has turned a year older today.

In her message, Rachel appreciated Ruto for the love and support he had shown her over the years.

Further, she wished him abundant blessings and exceeding success.

Ruto, who is eyeing the presidential seat come 2022, is turning 55 years old.

“This day forever remains special. As we celebrate your birthday and our wedding anniversary, I can confidently say, Ebenezer – This far has the Lord brought us.”

“Words cannot quantify the love and support you have shown. Happy birthday, and happy Anniversary Bill.

“I wish you God’s abundant blessings and exceeding success in all your heart’s desires,” she wrote.

A section of leaders, mostly allied to the Deputy President, also took to social media to write profound messages and wish him well.

Kirinyaga’s governor Anne Waiguru, who recently decamped to the DP’s camp, was among the first to wish Ruto well.

“You have weathered many storms, withstood many trials, stood the test of time in the sight of friend and foe.

“May God bless and grace you on this 55th birthday as He leads you to your destiny. Happy Birthday,” Waiguru stated.

“Happy Birthday, this is the year, Hustler Nation will make you President,” Digital Strategist, Dennis Itumbi, weighed in.

“The man of the moment in Kenya. On this special day, The Hustler Nation wants you to know that they are behind you in their millions,” Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot wrote.

