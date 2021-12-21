Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 21, 2021 – ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has castigated Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for asking ODM Leader Raila Odinga to retire ahead of the 2022 elections.

On Sunday, Kalonzo, during the OKA tour in Thika, asked Raila to retire with President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of 2022, remarks that did not sit well with the ODM Secretary-General.

According to Sifuna, Raila would be retiring in August 2022 were it not for Kalonzo’s greed.

He referenced the controversial 2007 elections where Kalonzo dumped Raila and unsuccessfully vied for the presidency before he settled to be the vice president to Mwai Kibaki after the disputed election.

While Kalonzo said he did that in the best interest of the country to bring to an end the post-election violence, Sifuna, on his part, claimed the OKA principal did so due to his insatiable appetite for power.

In a statement, Sifuna said Kalonzo’s unreasonable greed for power during the dramatic 2007 General Election has ensured he will never become president of Kenya.

He noted that if Kalonzo would have stuck with ODM in the build-up to the 2007 General Election, Raila would have easily won the presidency and handed over the mantle to him (Kalonzo) as early as 2017.

He said the ODM party would now be campaigning for Kalonzo’s re-election.

“If Kalonzo Musyoka had not been unreasonably greedy in 2007, Raila would have finished his two terms in 2017.

“We would all now be campaigning for Kalonzo’s re-election under the Original ODM Party,” Sifuna said in a Tweet.

