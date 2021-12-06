Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 6, 2021 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has opened up on his relationship with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after months of publicly castigating the ODM party leader.

Speaking yesterday, the businessman cum politician stated that they were still good friends with Raila despite being his main challenger for the ODM presidential ticket.

He revered Raila as a hero for bringing democracy to Kenya, but he was better placed to represent ODM for the topmost job come 2022.

“Raila is my good friend and I have a lot of respect for him.

“I have said it before and I will say it again. He is a hero of the second liberation and for that, we owe this democratic space that we have to him.”

“If he decides and chooses to run then we are competitors, let the best candidate win,” Wanjigi stated.

Asked whether he would attend Raila’s big announcement at Karasani this Friday, Wanjigi revealed that he had not been invited to the function.

“I have not been invited. I do not know what it is because it is not an ODM affair. I hear it is Azimio la Umoja and I have not been part of it,” he disclosed.

Additionally, he stated that he will look for other options in the event that the party decides to hand a direct ticket to Raila.

“It will hurt my opponent more than me. There are people who are supporting my candidature and we shall chart a way forward from there.”

“I believe in ODM, I like the party very much and I am hopeful that it will stand by the tenets of its constitution,” he stated.

Wanjigi further added that he would work with other like-minded leaders such as Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka in a bid to form a political alliance ahead of the 2022 polls.

“Steve is my very good friend. We have a long history together.”

“We will team up with like-minded people all over this country, especially those who understand that we need economic liberation of this country,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST