Saturday, December 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has broken his silence after chaos rocked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja meeting in Kasarani Stadium.

This is after Raila’s goons descended on Maragua MP Mary Wamaua, ejecting her from the hyped event.

Talking to his Facebook, Gachagua wondered what will happen if Raila will ascend to the presidency in the upcoming 2022 General Election given what his goons did to an honorable member and is not the president yet.

“I am sorry, my sister Hon. Mary Wamaua.”

“I am surprised that you are wondering how these ODM guys will behave if they ever got to the State House,” he said.

“Hon. Junet Mohammed told us, in broad daylight, that a Raila Government will be for the people of Nyanza and the rest of us will be visitors,” he added.

The humiliation you have suffered under the hands of ODM goons serves you right.

Drama ensued at the entrance as Wamaua was involved in a war of words with security whom she accused of manhandling her.

In a video clip that has since gone viral on social media, the lawmaker is heard accusing the plain cloth security officers of shoving her away despite being an elected leader.

“Na mkifika State House, itakuwa namna gani? Tunataka watu ambao wamenyenyekea.

“Mimi mjumbe amechaguliwa mnaniskuma kama viazi? Tutapatana kwenye debe (So how will the situation be when you get to State House? We want humble people.

“Why are you roughing me up yet I am an elected leader?

“Let’s meet at the ballot),” Wamaua complained.

