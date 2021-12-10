Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has blasted ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi for publicly declining his invitation to attend Azimio La Umoja rally at Kasarani today, where he is expected to declare his candidature for the 2022 presidency.

This was after Mudavadi took to his social media account yesterday to say he will not honour Raila Odinga’s invitation to Kasarani.

But in a quick rejoinder, Raila, through ODM Director of Communication Philip Etale, said the One Kenya Alliance principal lacked etiquette after taking private matters public.

According to Etale, Mudavadi was invited personally and that it could have been good if he could use the same channel used to decline the invite rather than doing it through social media.

“When the invitation card was issued, it wasn’t posted on social media.

“It was not even shown on TV. It was between the sender and the receiver.

“Tuwache kubehave kama watoi jameni (Let’s stop behaving like children),” Etale wrote in a Tweet.

While acknowledging to have been personally invited to attend Raila Odinga’s declaration, the ANC leader said he will not attend the event due to personal engagements.

“I have just received an official invitation to the Azimio la Umoja Convention.

“As noted herein, the invitation was addressed in my personal capacity as ANC Party Leader and not OKA Principal.

“Regrettably, I will not be able to attend because of personal engagements.”

“Raila Odinga is a worthy competitor, I wish him well because tomorrow will clearly be his day in the sun,” Mudavadi said.

