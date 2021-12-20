Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 20, 2021 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has revealed the intrigues leading to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s big event at Karasani on December 10th and which was snubbed by ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and other OKA co-principals.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial of Mudavadi’s stepmother Mama Rosebella in Vihiga County, Malala revealed how Raila desperately begged Mudavadi to attend his Azimio la Umoja event at the Kasarani Stadium, but the ANC leader stood his ground.

According to Malala, he and the former vice president were in a hotel enjoying themselves, and every time Musalia could look at his phone, there was a missed call from Raila.

“Tulikuwa tumeketi na Musalia kule kwa hoteli tukijivinjari lakini kila wakati wanapiga simu (I was with Musalia at a city hotel enjoying ourselves but every time Mudavadi looked at his phone, there was a missed call from Raila,” Malala said.

The Kakamega Senator lauded Mudavadi for neither attending the event nor picking Raila’s calls, saying his bold stand had attracted other leaders to woo him to work with them in the 2022 elections.

He exuded confidence that Mudavadi will beat both Raila and Deputy President William Ruto and that he will form a coalition with them after the 2022 elections.

“We don’t want them now. We will talk to them when we get to the State House next year,” Malala told Mudavadi.

This comes barely a month after Malala told the Opposition chief to stop calling Mudavadi at night.

