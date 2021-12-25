Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s digital strategist, Dennis Itumbi, was kidnapped and tortured senselessly because of his loud month against the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This was revealed by Itumbi himself through a group of MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking at Parliament buildings yesterday, the Tanga Tanga legislators said the blogger was tortured for being vocal against powerful government officers.

The MPs claim that Itumbi was told by his tormentors that he was paying the price for raising his voice against Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, and Interior CS Karanja Kibicho.

“Itumbi has confirmed that his abductors took turns beating him while warning him that the torture was revenge for his social media coverage of CS Fred Matiang’i, PS Karanja Kibicho, the Inspector-General of the Police Service Hillary Mutyambai and DCI George Kinoti.”

“They also questioned him on a post he made on Saturday 18th December 2021 on the formation of a KRA team led by Sammy Muchemi ostensibly to harass business people associated with Deputy President William Ruto,” the MPs statement read.

They added that the abductors warned Itumbi against discussing IG’s son identified as David Mwendwa who was involved in a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two Boda Boda riders.

According to the MPs, Itumbi was rescued by a taxi driver identified as Mr. Makoha who found him limping in the Lucky Summer area near Kasarani stadium.

They said Itumbi was thrown at a thicket and left for dead by his abductors who they said drove him around the city after torturing him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST