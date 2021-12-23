Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Controversial socialite, Huddah Monroe, is ready to give birth but at a cost.

The sassy socialite took to her Instagram stories and disclosed that it would cost USD1 million (approx. Ksh.113 million) to have a baby with her.

“I’m selling my womb. $1,000,000 to be your baby momma. Child support we shall agree…” she wrote and sparked a lot of reactions online.

She also revealed that she is not in a hurry to get married and described marriage as a scam.

“Y’all know marriage is a scam in this era of bamba with the big boys and big or small nyash and y’all getting into it.

“Why lie to each other? Just date until Jesus Christ comes back. Save yourself the drama,” she said.

According to her, men can never be loyal.

The 35-year-old socialite added that she would have no problem being a co-wife, as long as the man keeps her in the know.

“Tell us straight up, I have 3 others, will you be the fourth?” she wrote.

“We have no problem with you having 10 wives. Just keep it a hundred. It saves us a lot of time in decision-making.

“Not after catching feelings is when I find out you have 5 baby mommas and 25 kids,” she added.

