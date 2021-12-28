Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 December 2021 – Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is without a doubt one of the most easy-going politicians in Kenya.

The flashy Governor keeps on tabs with the latest trends and if you are a fan of music, then you are aware that Amapiano is currently ruling the airwaves in the country.

Joho posted a video on Tik-Tok jamming to one of the popular Amapiano songs and slay queens are impressed.

He was chilling by the poolside in his palatial home.

Watch the video below….

