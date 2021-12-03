Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 3, 2021 – A Ugandan man who attended Deputy President William Ruto’s event has admitted that the DP’s hustler gospel has spread its tentacles into Uganda.

The man who spoke when DP Ruto was meeting United Democratic Alliance supporters from the diaspora in his Karen residence on Friday, said Ruto has supporters even in Uganda, whom he said can kill anyone who speaks ill against the second in command.

He said Ruto’s wave is more than Ugandan President Kaguta Museveni himself in Uganda, a reason Kenyans must think of electing him into office in 2022.

The Ugandan vowed to use his energy and resources to ensure DP Ruto is elected president in 2022 since he had demonstrated his leadership skills while serving as Kenya’s Deputy President.

Ruto is a close ally of Museveni.

The Kenyan DAILY POST