Thursday, 30 December 2021 – Mary Lincoln, the wife of veteran vernacular presenter Njogu Wa Njoroge, is without a doubt one of the hottest Kikuyu gospel singers.

The mother of two always dresses to kill in outfits that flaunt her voluptuous figure that made Njogu divorce his first wife.

The gorgeous gospel singer, who attracts both love and hate in equal measure, posted a video flaunting her goodies in a figure-hugging dress and men can’t keep calm.

At her age, the mother of two looks hotter than some of the women in their 20’s.

She is just blessed.

Watch this Tik-Tok video that has left some women, especially goat wives, wallowing in jealousy.

