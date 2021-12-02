Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 02 December 2021 – A hilarious birthday message that a woman dedicated to her philandering husband on social media has gone viral and sparked reactions.

Her husband has sired several kids out of wedlock, something that she is proud of.

She acknowledged some of the kids that he has sired out of wedlock and his baby mamas while penning the birthday message.

She further encouraged him to continue fulfilling God’s word by filling the world, adding that he is a great father.

“Happy birthday father to my boys, father to Ann’s babies, father to Victoria’s son, father to Esylene’s babies and father to those I don’t know yet, may you live long to fulfil God’s word of filling the world, you are a great father, ” the hilarious message posted on her Facebook page reads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.