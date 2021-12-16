Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 December 2021 – Popular actress and radio presenter, Jacqueline Nyaminde popularly known as Wilbroda, has revealed that she has been single for the longest time because most men she meets are afraid to step up.

Speaking during an interview with one of the local TV stations, the mother of one said she is yet to meet a man who can handle her just the way she is.

She confessed that she is desperately looking for a husband but her search for her Prince Charming is becoming tricky as men she meets says she is too loud.

Wilbroda was previously married.

Speaking in a past interview, she revealed the cause of her failed marriage was her relatives who were always at her house.

