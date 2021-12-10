Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 10 December 2021 – Controversial singer, Paul Radido alias Willy Paul, has released a press statement after Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua, claimed that he attempted to rape her a few years ago.

In the statement, Pozze said Diana’s false allegations are meant to taint his image and destroy his thriving music career.

He further claims that Diana’s husband, Bahati, is behind the evil plot to bring him down, adding that he has never raped any woman and that he respects all women.

Pozze further revealed that he is currently battling depression and is under medication.

He has threatened to take legal action against Diana and urged relevant Government authorities to help in pursuing justice.

Read his full press statement below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.