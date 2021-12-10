Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 10 December 2021 – On Thursday, Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua, left tongues wagging after she alleged that Willy Paul attempted to rape her three years ago.

Narrating the traumatizing incident, the mother of two claimed that the controversial singer lured her into his car after they met in a movie shop and then sped off.

A teary Diana recalled how Willy Paul finally stopped over at an apartment past Gate Way Mall on Mombasa Road before asking her to join him in his house.

When she refused, he tore her skirt and blouse and attempted to rape her.

Diana said that it was after she screamed and raised the alarm that Willy Paul got scared and in the process, she managed to escape.

“I opened the door and ran. My skirt was torn up to my waist.

“Once outside, I saw a motorbike and I got on it, that’s how I got home,” she said.

The bodaboda rider, who reportedly rescued Diana and ferried her home on the fateful day, appeared on the comment section of the emotional video that she posted narrating the rape ordeal, and confirmed that she is not lying.

He vividly remembers ferrying her home and she appeared distressed.

However, back then, she was not aware that she was fleeing from Willy Paul after he attempted to rape her.

See a screenshot of the bodaboda rider’s comment.

